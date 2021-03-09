ACE ADVENTURE RESORT LAUNCHES FIRST EVENT OF 2021

–Lola Rizer



3/9/2021

Minden, WV – (WWNR) Ace Adventure Resort is ready to jump into a slate of events this spring. Even with Covid-19 restrictions in place ACE was able to adapt and make it work in 2020. There were some events that were cancelled, but rafting and the water park were in full swing and often sold out in advance. Now with the rollout of Vaccine and easing of restrictions the adventure resort is jumping in with both feet with their first event of 2021.

Marketing manager Chris Colin took a moment to reflect on the changes of that last year, and the first event of 2021.

Listen Here:

With Bourbon and beers they are excited to show off a great dinner menu paired up with some bourbon provided by smooth Ambler and also a bunch of West Virginia craft beers from Greenbrier Valley Brewing company. A great opportunity to enjoy some great food and the finer things in life. It is a limited sitting event you must be 21 to attend this event. To make a reservation online visit Aceraft.Com click on the event tab you’ll see all of our events for the whole season listed Bourbons of beers is one of those events and get those tickets right online at $69.95 and that includes your dinner, the bourbon sampling, the beer sampling, and two cigars.

Bourbon & Beers – March 20th

New River Gorge Festival – May 14-16

All 2021 ACE Events