Lola Rizer

MINDEN, WV – (WWNR) Ace Adventure Resort ready to host the Inaugural New River Gorge Festival May 14th-16th.

The weekend will feature music, vendors, demos and a film festival. This is a very exciting time for the area according to Chris Colin with the resort. The excitement of a the first summer under the new designation of the gorge area as a National Park is high, Bringing new tourists to the area and as covid restrictions are loosened more international visitors are anticipated.

Lola Rizer and Mr. Colin discuss more about the upcoming festival and what it means to the area here:

To find out more about the festival you can visit the link here: https://aceraft.com/event/new-river-gorge-fest/

WWNR News/Talk 620 AM 101.1 FM

A Southern Communications Station

All Rights Reserved 2021

Email us here