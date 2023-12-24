Across the Board Game Café in White Sulphur SpringsInvites Public to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29 Grand Opening

White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (December 22, 2023) – West Virginia Hive client – Across the

Board Game Café — is inviting the community to an 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, December 29,

grand opening at 698 East Main Street, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Owner Jade Hanna will

lead a ribbon cutting at noon.

Hanna says she has more than 400 board games to choose from, and is offering a variety of

bagel sandwiches, panini’s, ice cream, milkshakes, and mocktails. Across the Board Game Café

is offering day, monthly, quarterly, or yearly game passes for people to play their choice of

board games.

Stephanie Sanders, regional business advisor at the WV Hive who is working with Across the

Board Game Café, said, “It’s a nostalgic, family friendly environment for people of all ages and

skill levels. I encourage folks to stop by to greet Jade and to see what this new small business

has to offer.”

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development

Authority, serving entrepreneurs and small business owners in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas,

Summers, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell,

Logan, and Mingo Counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at

wvhive.com.