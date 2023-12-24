Across the Board Game Café in White Sulphur SpringsInvites Public to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29 Grand Opening

White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. (December 22, 2023) – West Virginia Hive client – Across the
Board Game Café — is inviting the community to an 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, December 29,
grand opening at 698 East Main Street, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Owner Jade Hanna will
lead a ribbon cutting at noon.
Hanna says she has more than 400 board games to choose from, and is offering a variety of
bagel sandwiches, panini’s, ice cream, milkshakes, and mocktails. Across the Board Game Café
is offering day, monthly, quarterly, or yearly game passes for people to play their choice of
board games.
Stephanie Sanders, regional business advisor at the WV Hive who is working with Across the
Board Game Café, said, “It’s a nostalgic, family friendly environment for people of all ages and
skill levels. I encourage folks to stop by to greet Jade and to see what this new small business
has to offer.”
The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development
Authority, serving entrepreneurs and small business owners in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas,
Summers, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell,
Logan, and Mingo Counties. More information about the WV Hive can be found at
wvhive.com.