Active Southern West Virginia launches Community Scientist program with New River Gorge National Park.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) Active Southern West Virginia launches Community Scientists; powered by Active SWV in partnership with the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The Get Active in the Park program is in partnership Active Southern West Virginia’s Community Captain program and the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Interpretive Department.

The extension of adding the Natural Resource Department provides access to activities, programs, and trainings to develop skills and knowledge in natural resource preservation and awareness. The mission of the Community Scientist program is to guide individuals through skills and activities to increase capacity to preserve and protect the natural resources while improving the health, resilience, and knowledge of community members by creating better access to outdoor recreation for an improved culture of health and stewardship.

Activities, programs, and online education will provide access to natural resource management and preservation. Each opportunity will also incorporate Leave No Trace principals to practice while spending time in the park. The pilot program will start with a simple smart phone app training. Participants can take their knowledge and go out in the park on their own time and outside of group settings.

I-Naturalist app training, https://www.inaturalist.org/, September 9th 6pm, Community Scientist Online Training – Phone app “I-Naturalist”.

One of the world’s most popular nature apps, iNaturalist helps you identify the plants and animals around you. Get connected with a community of over a million scientists and naturalists who can help you learn more about nature! What’s more, by recording and sharing your observations, you’ll create research quality data for scientists working to better understand and protect nature. iNaturalist is a joint initiative by the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society.