Active SWV’s annual Workplace Wellness Conference brings public health and economic development stakeholders together.

Beckley, WV: Active Southern West Virginia’s second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference and

Awards will soon be underway on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia.

In partnership with West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and West Virginia

University, Active SWV sees the benefits in bringing resources together to improve the health of the

workforce in West Virginia.

The much anticipated event will feature renowned speakers, interactive group wellness activities, Q&A

panels, and invaluable opportunities to network and bond with our esteemed colleagues. Winners of this

year’s Workplace Wellness Awards, which are distributed to individuals and groups who have made strides

to improve their workplace, will be announced during the 12 p.m. luncheon.

“The overall development of the Mountain State is directly impacted by the amount of time one spends at

work. By adding workplace wellness programming into your worksite, you can boost employee morale,

productivity, and overall job enjoyment; While decreasing stress, absenteeism, and health care related

costs for both the employee and employer.”

Founded in an effort to support employee health and wellness across the Mountain State, Active SWV’s

Workplace Wellness Program is a free membership-based initiative that assists companies and businesses

as they prioritize and invest in their staff’s mental and physical health.

Using CDC backed and evidence based programming Active SWV Workplace Wellness providers work

one-on-one with each worksite to improve wellness offerings, increase wellness resources, improve

policies, and boost workplace morale.

This event is open to all who are interested in workplace wellness programming and implementation.

Active Southern West Virginia is a non-profit providing an ecosystem of physical activity for

the residents of southern West Virginia by offering programs led by trained volunteers from

within the communities they serve.

WELLNESS CREATES JOBS

Tickets must be reserved through EventBrite by Friday, June 17, 2022 to ensure your seat. Visit

www.stonewallresort.com or call 304-269-7400 to book your stay using the Active SWV conference group

rate. Attendees will receive an itinerary via email ahead of the event.

For more information about the event, visit www.activeswv.org/workplace-wellness/.