Adam Schiff, Democrats ‘have nothing on the president, top Republican says

House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-Ga., claimed Democrats leading the Trump impeachment inquiry have nothing incriminating on the commander-in-chief.

Collins told “The Ingraham Angle” the Democrats are attempting to “hide” that they have no evidence to show President Trump did anything illegal in regard to Ukraine.

“I think what we’re going to find out is really… they’re hiding the fact that they have nothing on the president,” he said.

“They’re hiding the fact to everybody that… when they’ve done these interviews that it’s shown that there was nothing improper on the call, that in fact President Zelensky and President Trump both said there was no pressure [on] both ends of this.

“That he asked proper questions when we’re called on as a government to make sure that corruption doesn’t exist in a country we give aid to — even if it happens to be a former vice president and his son.”

Collins said questions about 2020 hopeful Joe Biden and his 49-year-old son Hunter were valid in that regard, and that Trump was acting responsibly.

He predicted Democrats will try to “spin” the situation to help their cause.

“They’re going to put the witnesses together so you really can’t even take your time to delve into each of them individually,” the North Georgia lawmaker claimed.

“The drama here is just dripping. It’s crazy… I think you’re going to see a lot of theatrics from Adam Schiff.”

He added that Schiff, who is chairing the proceedings, and other Democrats are fearful they cannot defeat Trump electorally in 2020 and therefore must find another way to beat him.

In a pillared House chamber at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, in the shadow of the 2020 presidential and congressional elections, House Democrats are set to host the first public hearing involving the potential impeachment of a president since November 19, 1998.

“It’s a sad day,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, told Fox News on Tuesday. “A calm day. A prayerful day.” For his part, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., called the hearings a “solemn undertaking” in a letter to colleagues.

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.