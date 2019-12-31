44 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 3:54pm

Additional forces being sent to U.S. embassy in Baghdad: Pentagon chief

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday that the United States was sending additional forces to its embassy in Baghdad, and called on the Iraqi government to help protect American personnel.

“We have taken appropriate force protection actions to ensure the safety of American citizens, military personnel and diplomats in country, and to ensure our right of self-defense,” Esper said in a statement.

“As in all countries, we rely on host nation forces to assist in the protection of our personnel in country, and we call on the Government of Iraq to fulfill its international responsibilities to do so,” he added.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

England allows civil partnerships for heterosexual couples

News WWNR -
0
England and Wales have taken the unprecedented step of allowing heterosexual couples to opt-out of traditional marriages and choose a civil partnership. The...
Read more

Additional forces being sent to U.S. embassy in Baghdad: Pentagon chief

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday that the United States was sending additional forces to its embassy in...
Read more

‘Jesus candy’ on military base violates religious freedom, group claims

News WWNR -
0
Selling Jesus-themed candies on an Air Force base is just one example of religious freedom in the U.S. being "under constant attack," according to a...
Read more

Penguins’ Jake Guentzel out 4-6 months after shoulder surgery

News WWNR -
0
Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel will miss four to six months after undergoing shoulder surgery.The All-Star scored his team-leading 20th goal in Monday's...
Read more

Warren to ask Americans to ‘imagine something better’ in New Year’s Eve speech

News WWNR -
0
BOSTON (Reuters) - U.S presidential contender Elizabeth Warren will seek to bolster her flagging campaign in a New Year’s Eve speech on Tuesday,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

England allows civil partnerships for heterosexual couples

WWNR -
0
England and Wales have taken the unprecedented step of allowing heterosexual couples to opt-out of traditional marriages and choose a civil partnership. The...
Read more
News

‘Jesus candy’ on military base violates religious freedom, group claims

WWNR -
0
Selling Jesus-themed candies on an Air Force base is just one example of religious freedom in the U.S. being "under constant attack," according to a...
Read more
News

Penguins’ Jake Guentzel out 4-6 months after shoulder surgery

WWNR -
0
Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel will miss four to six months after undergoing shoulder surgery.The All-Star scored his team-leading 20th goal in Monday's...
Read more
News

Warren to ask Americans to ‘imagine something better’ in New Year’s Eve speech

WWNR -
0
BOSTON (Reuters) - U.S presidential contender Elizabeth Warren will seek to bolster her flagging campaign in a New Year’s Eve speech on Tuesday,...
Read more
video
News

House GOP Leader McCarthy reacts to Pelosi's impeachment announcement

WWNR -
0
House Republicans react to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected support for an impeachment inquiry into President Trump. #FoxNewsLive #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel...
Read more
Money

Equinor: Rosneft Cooperation Agreement Finally Proves Positive For Growth – Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

WWNR -
0
In what can only be described as a pleasant holiday surprise, on December 23, 2019, Norway's Equinor (EQNR) announced that it will begin...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap