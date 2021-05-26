ADVENTURE DAYS FREE SUMMER EVENTS FOR YOUTH

Coalitions 2nd Year of Bringing Activities to Local Parks

Fayette County, WV – June 6, 2021 – Adventure: Fayette County will offer hands-on free activities for youth. Beginning on June 8, every Tuesday and Thursday through July 29, they will be at the following park locations: Mt. Hope Roadside Park, Fayetteville Town Park, the Midland Trail Community Center, and the Smithers Gateway Center. They will also offer some “Water Wednesday” days at Fayette County 4H Park. This is a drug prevention effort to reach into communities, provide healthy alternative activities and increase positive protective factors for Fayette County youth.

“Drug prevention isn’t just about the risk factors,” says Sue Wood, Program Director for Drug Free Communities. “It’s also about the protective factors and things we can do as a community to build up our youth. This includes surrounding them with caring adults, providing them with healthy hobby opportunities, and encouraging them to spend time outside with their family.”

Adventure: Fayette County’s first event like this was the successful Project: Adventure, a two day field trip for all Fayette County students. However, due to Covid, last year they altered the event to Adventure Days. Each year they are expanding into new locations. This year they will offer STEM activities, a youth agility course and more. They are working with local libraries to provide read aloud storytime and the bookmobile, the Fayette County School District to provide free lunch, and several youth serving organizations for volunteers. Local businesses are providing equipment for their Water Wednesdays which feature paddle boarding, kayaking and fishing.

For more information on their schedule, locations and mission visit adventurefayette.org or their facebook page Adventure: Fayette County.

About Adventure: Fayette County

We envision a future where community is built for and by youth giving them opportunity to engage in enriching experiences and programs that encourage self-confidence, leadership, and community. As a result of our work, there is a dramatic decrease in youth substance abuse, resources are effectively coordinated for greater impact, and all stakeholders see their role in developing our youth together. Adventure: Fayette County is a committee of the Fayette Prevention Coalition and the I.C.E. Collaborative.