Adventure: Fayette County-ADVENTURE DAYS, AN OPPORTUNITY TO VOLUNTEER

ADVENTURE DAYS, AN OPPORTUNITY TO VOLUNTEER

Coalitions 2nd Year of Bringing Activities to Local Parks

Fayette County, WV – – Adventure: Fayette County will offer free, hands-on

activities for youth. Beginning on June 8, every Tuesday, and Thursday through July 29, they will be

at the following park locations: Mt. Hope Roadside Park, Fayetteville Town Park, the Midland Trail

Community Center, and the Smithers Gateway Center. They will also offer some “Water

Wednesday” days at Fayette County 4H Park. This is a drug prevention effort to reach into

communities, provide healthy alternative activities and increase positive protective factors for

Fayette County youth.

“Because we are in more locations this year, we need more volunteers,” says Sue Wood, Program

Director for Drug Free Communities. “This is an opportunity for teens, adults, organizations,

teams, and churches to volunteer and work together to foster a sense of community around our

youth.”

This year they will offer STEM activities, a youth agility course, crafts and more. They are working

with local libraries to provide read aloud storytime and the bookmobile, the Fayette County

School District to provide free lunch, and several youth serving organizations for volunteers. Local

businesses are providing equipment for their Water Wednesdays which feature paddle boarding,

kayaking and fishing.

To volunteer or for more information visit adventurefayette.org or their facebook page

Adventure: Fayette County.

About Adventure: Fayette County

We envision a future where community is built for and by youth giving them opportunity to

engage in enriching experiences and programs that encourage self-confidence, leadership, and

community. As a result of our work, there is a dramatic decrease in youth substance abuse,

resources are effectively coordinated for greater impact, and all stakeholders see their role in

developing our youth together. Adventure: Fayette County is a committee of the Fayette

Prevention Coalition and the I.C.E. Collaborative.