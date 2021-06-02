Adventure: Fayette County-ADVENTURE DAYS, AN OPPORTUNITY TO VOLUNTEER

ADVENTURE DAYS, AN OPPORTUNITY TO VOLUNTEER
Coalitions 2nd Year of Bringing Activities to Local Parks
Fayette County, WV – – Adventure: Fayette County will offer free, hands-on
activities for youth. Beginning on June 8, every Tuesday, and Thursday through July 29, they will be
at the following park locations: Mt. Hope Roadside Park, Fayetteville Town Park, the Midland Trail
Community Center, and the Smithers Gateway Center. They will also offer some “Water
Wednesday” days at Fayette County 4H Park. This is a drug prevention effort to reach into
communities, provide healthy alternative activities and increase positive protective factors for
Fayette County youth.
“Because we are in more locations this year, we need more volunteers,” says Sue Wood, Program
Director for Drug Free Communities. “This is an opportunity for teens, adults, organizations,
teams, and churches to volunteer and work together to foster a sense of community around our
youth.”
This year they will offer STEM activities, a youth agility course, crafts and more. They are working
with local libraries to provide read aloud storytime and the bookmobile, the Fayette County
School District to provide free lunch, and several youth serving organizations for volunteers. Local
businesses are providing equipment for their Water Wednesdays which feature paddle boarding,
kayaking and fishing.
To volunteer or for more information visit adventurefayette.org or their facebook page
Adventure: Fayette County.
About Adventure: Fayette County
We envision a future where community is built for and by youth giving them opportunity to
engage in enriching experiences and programs that encourage self-confidence, leadership, and
community. As a result of our work, there is a dramatic decrease in youth substance abuse,
resources are effectively coordinated for greater impact, and all stakeholders see their role in
developing our youth together. Adventure: Fayette County is a committee of the Fayette
Prevention Coalition and the I.C.E. Collaborative.