AEP ISSUES FINAL STORM RECOVERY UPDATE

Appalachian Power Storm Response – FINAL UPDATE

Monday, April 3, 2023 – 5:30 p.m.

Situation

· More than 95 percent of the Appalachian Power customers who lost electric service as a result of Saturday’s widespread windstorm have had power restored.

· Crews are now working to restore remaining customers in areas hardest hit by the storm.

Storm Response Efforts and Restoration Information

· Workers will continue repairing damaged facilities until all customers have had electric service restored.

· Most remaining customers will have service restored by late tonight. In hard-hit areas of Boone, Logan and Mingo counties, and in isolated cases in other areas where there is extensive damage, restoration should be complete by late Tuesday.

· For the best available information on each specific outage, click the outage location on Appalachian Power’s Outage Map.

Safety Message

· All downed lines are dangerous — they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. Stay away to stay alive. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.

· If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box.

· Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx.

For More Information

Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit www.appalachianpower.com/alerts.

A snapshot view of current outages is available anytime at www.appalachianpower.com. Go to the Outages and Problems section of the homepage and click “View Outage Map.”