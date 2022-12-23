AEP Issues Statement/Advise Regarding Christmas Weekend Storm

AEP- “Our meteorologists are monitoring a severe weather event expected to bring widespread strong wind gusts, blowing snow and freezing temperatures across several states, including much of Appalachian Power’s service area. Long-duration, widespread strong wind gusts could cause power outages. We know you depend on us to keep the power on, especially during the extreme cold and when many are celebrating the holidays. In advance of the storm system’s expected arrival, Appalachian Power’s line employees, contractors and tree workers are on alert for the possibility of service restoration work. However, road conditions, lingering wind gusts and extreme wind chills could delay some restoration efforts. We’ll continue to update you as information becomes available. In the meantime, we encourage customers to be prepared should outages occur. Check out the below resources for additional information on how to keep you and your loved ones safe. Before the Storm