AEP Provides Memorial Day Weekend Storm outage update

Most customers currently without electric service due to storm damage should have power restored by tonight. Restoration may extend to Wednesday night in areas with significant storm damage. If you are experiencing an outage, you can view your estimated time of restoration on our Outage Map .We understand the inconvenience a power outage can cause and want to assure you that we’re committed to getting service restored as safely and quickly as possible. If you lost power during this recent storm, we appreciate your patience as our dedicated crews continue to identify and repair damage in your area.