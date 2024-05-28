AEP Provides Memorial Day Weekend Storm outage update

|We know you and your neighbors depend on us for power, and we take that responsibility seriously. Power is back on for 90 percent of the 106,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost service as a result of severe weather over the Memorial Day weekend.
|More than 3,200 workers are dedicated to restoring service, including over 2,000 line workers, 600 tree clearing professionals and 400 damage assessors. Many of these workers came from other states to assist, from as far away as Alabama and Michigan. So far, we’ve identified 1,160 spans of wire down, 150 broken poles, 132 broken crossarms, and 69 damaged transformers. These numbers will increase as assessment continues.
|Most customers currently without electric service due to storm damage should have power restored by tonight. Restoration may extend to Wednesday night in areas with significant storm damage. If you are experiencing an outage, you can view your estimated time of restoration on our Outage Map.We understand the inconvenience a power outage can cause and want to assure you that we’re committed to getting service restored as safely and quickly as possible. If you lost power during this recent storm, we appreciate your patience as our dedicated crews continue to identify and repair damage in your area.