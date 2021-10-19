After 80 days in hospital, COVID survivor hopes his story will encourage more West Virginians to get vaccinated

“They had to put me on a vent. They had to put me on an ECMO machine. I pretty much had hoses sticking out every hole of my body. I had a feeding tube. The hoses from the ECMO machine – they had to put two holes in my neck – my daughter said they were probably the size of garden hoses. They had to put a [tracheostomy tube] in me so I could breathe and I’ll have that scar for the rest of my life.



“It was tough,” Holmes continued. “I was there for 80 days. I had to take a total of 160 shots in my stomach for blood clots. It was tough for my family. One minute, I’d be doing great. The next minute, the doctors would tell [my wife] that I wasn’t going to make it.”



Holmes says it was a miracle he made it out alive. During his stay in the hospital, he lost 110 pounds and all of his muscle.



“I had to learn to walk again,” Holmes said. “I couldn’t go up any steps. I had to go to rehab and I’m still rehabbing now; it’s a long battle.”



He says that his entire family got vaccinated while he was in the hospital. Now, he’s hoping that his harrowing brush with death will convince more West Virginians to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting vaccinated as well.



“I have proof that the COVID shot works, because everyone had COVID in my house except my daughter and she was the only one that had the COVID shot,” Holmes said. “I didn’t want my daughter to get the shot because I heard rumors about not being able to have kids. But you think about this: if I told my daughter not to get a shot and she didn’t get the shot and the roles were reversed and she was laying up there in that hospital like me, could you live with yourself if she didn’t make it? I couldn’t.”



Following Holmes’ story, Gov. Justice once again urged all West Virginians to heed Holmes’ warning and take action to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated.



“If Christopher’s testimony doesn’t touch all of our hearts, I don’t know what does,” Gov. Justice said. “It takes a big man to stand up and to share this kind of story.



“I pray in every way for your speedy recovery and for all the goodness in the world for your family,” Gov. Justice continued. “Please don’t let this be you or your child. Please get vaccinated so no one you love has to go through this.”