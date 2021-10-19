After 80 days in hospital, COVID survivor hopes his story will encourage more West Virginians to get vaccinated

|Charleston, WV- (WWNR) During Monday’s briefing, Gov. Justice was joined by Sissonville resident Christopher Holmes, who spent 80 days in the hospital, fighting for his life against COVID-19.
Holmes says he and most of his relatives were strongly opposed to getting vaccinated against COVID-19 until infections started to spread through the family in early June.
“My whole family ended up sick other than my daughter – she’s the only one that had the COVID shot. My wife, my son, and my daughter’s boyfriend, we all ended up with COVID and I kept getting worse and worse,” Holmes said. “On June 14th, I went into the hospital, and from there, I just kept getting worse.”
|“They had to put me on a vent. They had to put me on an ECMO machine. I pretty much had hoses sticking out every hole of my body. I had a feeding tube. The hoses from the ECMO machine – they had to put two holes in my neck – my daughter said they were probably the size of garden hoses. They had to put a [tracheostomy tube] in me so I could breathe and I’ll have that scar for the rest of my life.
“It was tough,” Holmes continued. “I was there for 80 days. I had to take a total of 160 shots in my stomach for blood clots. It was tough for my family. One minute, I’d be doing great. The next minute, the doctors would tell [my wife] that I wasn’t going to make it.”
Holmes says it was a miracle he made it out alive. During his stay in the hospital, he lost 110 pounds and all of his muscle.
“I had to learn to walk again,” Holmes said. “I couldn’t go up any steps. I had to go to rehab and I’m still rehabbing now; it’s a long battle.”
He says that his entire family got vaccinated while he was in the hospital. Now, he’s hoping that his harrowing brush with death will convince more West Virginians to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting vaccinated as well.
“I have proof that the COVID shot works, because everyone had COVID in my house except my daughter and she was the only one that had the COVID shot,” Holmes said. “I didn’t want my daughter to get the shot because I heard rumors about not being able to have kids. But you think about this: if I told my daughter not to get a shot and she didn’t get the shot and the roles were reversed and she was laying up there in that hospital like me, could you live with yourself if she didn’t make it? I couldn’t.”
Following Holmes’ story, Gov. Justice once again urged all West Virginians to heed Holmes’ warning and take action to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated.
“If Christopher’s testimony doesn’t touch all of our hearts, I don’t know what does,” Gov. Justice said. “It takes a big man to stand up and to share this kind of story.
“I pray in every way for your speedy recovery and for all the goodness in the world for your family,” Gov. Justice continued. “Please don’t let this be you or your child. Please get vaccinated so no one you love has to go through this.”
|CASE NUMBERS & HOSPITALIZATIONS CONTINUE TO DECREASE
On Monday, Gov. Justice reported that there are now 9,033 active cases of COVID-19 statewide; down by 1,180 cases since the Governor’s previous briefing on Friday last week.
The active case count is down by 20,711 since peaking one month ago, dropping by more than two-thirds (69.6%) in that timeframe.
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
The state also continues to see a steady downward trend in the number of severe COVID cases.
The number of hospitalizations, patients in ICUs, and patients on ventilators have all dropped between 22.6% and 26.5% since peaking in the final week of September.
The number of hospitalizations is now 744; down by 96 over the past week. Since peaking at 1,012, hospitalizations have dropped by 268 (26.5%).
The number of patients in ICUs is now 221; down by 29 over the past week. Since peaking at 296, the number of patients in ICUs has dropped by 75 (25.3%).
The number of patients on ventilators is now 151; down by 17 over the past week. Since peaking at 195, the number of patients on ventilators has dropped by 44 (22.6%).
The County Alert System map also continues to show modest improvement, featuring two green counties, four yellow counties, six gold counties, 25 orange counties, and 18 red counties.
|GOV. JUSTICE URGES RESIDENTS TO GET BOOSTER SHOT IF ELIGIBLE
With the percentage of fully vaccinated residents hospitalized for COVID-19 slowly creeping higher in recent weeks, Gov. Justice took time during his briefing to encourage all West Virginians to determine if they qualify for a booster dose and then get one if they are eligible.
West Virginians who received specifically the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may qualify for the booster shot if it has been at least six months since their second dose.
The CDC recommends that:People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second dose of Pfizer.People aged 50–64 years with *underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second dose of Pfizer.People aged 18–49 years with *underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second Pfizer dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their second Pfizer dose, based on their individual benefits and risks.
|* = Underlying medical conditions: State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh noted that the list of underlying medical conditions that would qualify an individual to receive the booster shot is extremely broad and includes anybody who is overweight, has high blood pressure, is a current or former smoker, has heart or lung conditions, is diabetic, is pregnant, has liver or kidney disease, has received a transplant, has cancer, has substance use disorder, has HIV, has had a stroke or other brain disorder, has dementia or other neurologic disease, has Down Syndrome, has sickle cell anemia, and more.
Click here to read more (via CDC)
|If you are eligible for the booster shot, you can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with your vaccination card to receive the booster. If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.