After A Year Off, Theatre West Virginia Is Back!

By Warren Ellison

It’s a go! Theatre West Virginia’s 60th season will take place this summer at the Cliffside

Amphitheatre in Grandview. There will be four productions – Alice In Wonderland June 24th thru

July 3rd; Honey In the Rock July 8th thru July 18th; Tarzan July 23rd thru July 31st; and Romeo

and Juliet July 11th, 18th and 25th. General Manager Scott Hill says they will follow current

Covid-19 guidelines. Audience members must wear masks and practice social distancing. For

tickets, call 304-256-6800 or visit www.theatrewestvirginia.org.