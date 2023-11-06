After Stop at Tamarack in Beckley 11-1 Tuesday 11/7/23 , Gov. Justice invites West Virginians to U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Send-Off Festival in Charleston.

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today reminds all West Virginians about the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Send-Off festival on Kanawha Boulevard at the West Virginia State Capitol tomorrow, November 7, at 5 p.m. This is the first time in nearly 50 years that a West Virginia tree will be on display in the nation’s capital, and a festival will be hosted at our State Capitol to commemorate the honor.



The event will kick off with a parade and will include family-friendly activities showcasing winter offerings from around the state, including ice skating and a light display on the Capitol lawn. The event is free of charge and open to the public. Free parking will be available across the Capitol Complex and shuttles will be available from Laidley Field.



“We are just so proud to have West Virginia honored at our nation’s capital,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “This festival is a great opportunity to come out and try out some of the amazing things we have available in our state this time of year. It’s going to be a ball, I hope you’ll all join us tomorrow night on the steps of our beautiful State Capitol.”



The festival will begin at 5 p.m. with the grand parade starting shortly thereafter as the tree makes its way west on Kanawha Boulevard to the Capitol steps, led in by marching bands from Cabell Midland, Scott, Herbert Hoover, Capital, George Washington, Nitro, South Charleston, and St. Albans High Schools. Afterwards, the choir from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind will perform, the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree essay winner, Ethan Reese of Beverly Elementary School, will read his essay. Arden Cogar, an award-winning timbersports competitor, will also showcase a short log-cutting demonstration. Cogar helped to harvest the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree last week.



High school students at Monongalia County Technical Education Center created a commemorative ornament to mark this special occasion. The ornaments will be given to the first 250 who arrive at the festival.