AG McCuskey Leads 26-State Coalition Backing FERC Rule to Speed Natural Gas Infrastructure, Protect WV Jobs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General JB McCuskey is leading a 26‑state coalition urging federal regulators to adopt a new Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rule aimed at speeding up natural gas infrastructure projects and strengthening energy reliability nationwide.

The coalition filed comments supporting FERC’s Proposed Rule to update the Blanket Certificate Program, which has not been significantly revised since 1982. The rule would raise the dollar threshold for fast‑track pipeline modifications to $30 million, allowing interstate natural gas companies to complete routine upgrades without undergoing months‑long, project‑by‑project federal reviews.

McCuskey said the change would help West Virginia get its natural gas to market faster, reduce regulatory delays, and protect more than 70,000 natural‑gas‑related jobs across the state. “Updating the pipeline rules is good for West Virginia jobs, energy prices and economic growth,” McCuskey said. “Producers avoid red tape, consumers get affordable energy, and we protect the jobs that keep our economy moving.”

The coalition argues that expanding pipeline capacity helps stabilize gas and electricity prices nationwide. States emphasized that environmental safeguards remain fully in place — including the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and Endangered Species Act — and that residents still retain notice and protest rights. Any serious protest would trigger a full federal review.

Attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming joined West Virginia’s filing.