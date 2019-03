Yep, those sci-fi movies and shows like “Blade Runner” and “Westworld” about robots imbued with enough A.I. to make them seem human are developing at a rapid pace. Kim talks to Ryan Steelberg, president of Veritone, a leading provider of artificial intelligence technology and solutions, about how robots are becoming less fantastical. Ryan describes how one man in Great Britain has his “companion” robot sit with this family at mealtimes. You don’t want to miss this conversation.