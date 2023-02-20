Air and Water Monitoring underway after Ohio Train derailment

|Gov. Justice directed his Administration to continually track and monitor the air and water quality throughout parts of West Virginia following the trail derailment in East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 3, 2023.
|According to the West Virginia DHHR, which regulates drinking water in the state, there have been no confirmed contaminants from this spill in any water system in West Virginia. There are currently no water advisories issued at this time.
|Recent sampling results have shown concentrations under 2 parts per billion, which is well under the provisional health guidance value issued by the U.S. Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, which is 560 parts per billion.