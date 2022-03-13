Airport Restaurant Back Open For Business.

Beaver, WV – (WWNR) – After being forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Raleigh County Memorial Airport Restaurant is back in business. On Friday, the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting and open house for the restaurant, which is under new management.

The restaurant has a unique atmosphere, with large windows looking out onto the airport runway. Customers can see planes taking off and landing as they enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner. Manager Cindy Lee says it’s exciting to see their original customers come back.

“When we see a lot of the friendly faces. . . in the community coming in and enjoying the food and the atmosphere here, it’s just really good to get these doors opened back up and see all these people come in.”

The Airport Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, with daily specials. It has an upstairs conference room for special events and a gift shop. Customers can dine in, carry out or take delivery. Orders can be placed by calling 304-252-9970.

Special events are planned for Easter, including pancakes with the Easter Bunny Saturday and Sunday. Easter baskets will be raffled off and an Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for April 16th.

The Raleigh County Memorial Airport Restaurant is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30am to 7:30pm; Tuesday from 7:30am to 4:30pm; Saturday from 7am to 4:30pm and Sunday from 8am to 7:00pm. To see the menu and check out daily specials, visit the restaurant’s facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Raleigh-County-Memorial-Airport-Restaurant-102577188985088/