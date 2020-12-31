Alec Baldwin should play himself in ‘SNL’ sketch about wife’s heritage controversy: Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr Wednesday suggested actor Alec Baldwin play himself in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch about his wife Hilaria’s scandal over her heritage.

“Alec Baldwin should play Alec Baldwin when SNL parodies his wife pretending she’s Spanish for the last few decades as opposed to the basic white girl from Mass that she actually is,” the president’s son tweeted. “It would be the first funny thing Saturday Night Live has produced in years.”

Baldwin, 62, has played President Trump since before he took office in an impression the president called “mean-spirited and not very funny.”

Hilaria Baldwin, 36, received a backlash on social media this week for implying she is from Spain in the past and for using a Spanish accent in the past when she was born in Massachusetts.

A since-deleted tweet that sparked the controversy read: “You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person.”

Comedian Joe Piscopo, who was an “SNL” cast member in the 1980s, agreed with Trump Jr, telling Fox News, “We get offended too easily. Why she did it? I don’t know. I think that’s subject for a sketch on ‘SNL,’ I’m just saying.”

There has been no indication that the show will cover the topic, and many say that producers won’t touch the topic due to Alec Baldwin’s ties to the show.

Hilaria Baldwin called the backlash “surreal,” telling The New York Times, “There is not something I’m doing wrong, and I think there is a difference between hiding and creating a boundary.”

Hilaria was born as Hillary but told the newspaper family members have called her Hilaria most of her life.

In defense of his wife, Alec Baldwin shared a Mark Twain quote on his Instagram Tuesday that read: “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.”

In an April podcast interview, Hilaria Baldwin said, “I moved here [to America] when I was 19 to go to NYU from… my family lives in Spain, they live in Mallorca.”

The bilingual mother of five’s accent has also noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV and in a 2015 clip from “Today,” she apparently forgot the English word for “cucumber.”

Meanwhile, her CAA speaker page, Wikipedia and IMDB page all previously listed her birth country as Spain. The talent agency has since removed any mention of her birthplace, while the latter two have made corrections. Speaking in her latest interview, Baldwin blames false reporting and says she has never actively misrepresented her heritage.

She says she is bilingual and often speaks in various different accents depending on her mood. She also noted she doesn’t read articles about herself and was unaware that her ethnicity was being incorrectly reported.

As for the “cucumber” moment, she says that she was simply nervous to be on live TV and had a “brain fart.”

