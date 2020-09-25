58.3 F
Beckley
Friday, September 25, 2020 1:43am

Alex Berenson: ‘Wear a mask’ social pressure has ‘real consequences’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Americans are being harshly judged for disobeying coronavirus mask guidelines — and the social pressures are more dangerous than the risk from the virus, journalist Alex Berenson claimed Thursday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Berenson, a former New York Times reporter, is the author of “Unreported Truths About COVID-19 and Lockdowns.”

“Masks are, at best, marginally useful indoors in crowded settings, OK?” Berenson told host Tucker Carlson. “And the evidence that people have tried to drum up in the last six months to suggest otherwise is almost embarrassingly weak.”

TRUMP TOUTS RETURN OF PAC-12’S COLLEGE FOOTBALL SEASON: ‘YOU’RE WELCOME’

Recent global studies regarding the efficiency of masks have been inconsistent, Berenson argued, adding that before the pandemic became politicized in the U.S., science suggested that masks were “broadly useless” in a public setting.

Journalist and author Alex Berenson.

Journalist and author Alex Berenson.

“To the extent they were useful, it would be for people who were actively infected and coughing,” he explained. “And to the extent that that made any difference, it was probably just as a signaling mechanism to show people, ‘Step away from me, I’m sick.'”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At this point, Berenson added, mask-wearing has become more of a “talisman” than an effective therapeutic — which he said presents a problem for the authorities.

“Even the Democratic governors have dropped lockdowns because they’re so economically devastating,” he said. “So they have to tell people to do something and they tell them to wear masks. … This is the sort of social pressure that we’re engaged in right now, and it has real consequences.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Alex Berenson: ‘Wear a mask’ social pressure has ‘real consequences’

News WWNR -
0
Americans are being harshly judged for disobeying coronavirus mask guidelines -- and the social pressures are more dangerous than the risk from the virus,...
Read more

GOP Senate candidate, a wounded vet, blasts Dem claim he’d end preexisting conditions coverage

News WWNR -
0
A Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Virginia, who lost his leg in the Iraq war, is pushing back against claims that his criticism...
Read more

Trump: Biden will ‘do fine’ in debates, ‘they’ll give him a shot of something’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump said that his opponent Joe Biden will “do fine” at Tuesday’s presidential debate because his team will give him a “shot...
Read more

Hawley: SCOTUS vacancy could be filled before Halloween, even with hearing and full Senate debate

News WWNR -
0
The vacancy left by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last week could be filled by the end of October -- if not...
Read more

Dem challenger to Iowa Sen. Ernst shifts language on packing Supreme Court

News WWNR -
0
Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic challenger to Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, appears to be shifting her language when it comes to the question of increasing...
Read more

Related Stories

News

GOP Senate candidate, a wounded vet, blasts Dem claim he’d end preexisting conditions coverage

WWNR -
0
A Republican U.S. Senate candidate from Virginia, who lost his leg in the Iraq war, is pushing back against claims that his criticism...
Read more
News

Trump: Biden will ‘do fine’ in debates, ‘they’ll give him a shot of something’

WWNR -
0
President Trump said that his opponent Joe Biden will “do fine” at Tuesday’s presidential debate because his team will give him a “shot...
Read more
News

Hawley: SCOTUS vacancy could be filled before Halloween, even with hearing and full Senate debate

WWNR -
0
The vacancy left by the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last week could be filled by the end of October -- if not...
Read more
News

Dem challenger to Iowa Sen. Ernst shifts language on packing Supreme Court

WWNR -
0
Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic challenger to Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, appears to be shifting her language when it comes to the question of increasing...
Read more
News

Injury-riddled New York Jets set to play anyone with a ‘pulse,’ coach Adam Gase quips

WWNR -
0
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Wide receiver Jamison Crowder is expected to miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury, the latest setback...
Read more
News

Texas Gov. Abbott proposes stiffer penalties for rioters, including automatic jail for striking officer

WWNR -
0
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott proposed stiffer penalties for violent protesters and rioters, introducing legislation that stipulates an automatic six months in jail for causing...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap