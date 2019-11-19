44.8 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 4:01pm

Alexander Vindman draws applause during impeachment hearing testimony: ‘This is America … Here, right matters’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



National Security Council official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman drew applause from spectators during his congressional testimony Tuesday after he expressed his love for America before the House Intelligence Committee.

Rep. Sean Maloney, D-N.Y., was questioning Vindman and asked him to read a quote from his opening statement about his father, and his sense of duty. Vindman told his dad not to worry about possible backlash from his testimony, prompting Maloney to ask how he overcame his fear of reprisal.

“Congressman, because this is America. This is the country I have served and defended, that all of my brothers have served. And here, right matters,” Vindman answered.

“Dad, my sitting here today in the U.S. Capitol talking to our elected officials, is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States of America in search of a better life for our family,” Vindman’s earlier statement said. “Do not worry — I’ll be fine for telling the truth.”

IMPEACHMENT WITNESS SCOLDS NUNES FOR CALLING HIM MISTER: ‘LT. COL. VINDMAN, PLEASE’

Vindman also acknowledged he was putting himself in the spotlight by coming forward, but said his faith in American values gave him the confidence to proceed.

More from Media

“I knew I was assuming a lot of risk,” he said. “[My father] deeply worried about [my testimony]. Because in his context, it was the ultimate risk.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We have learned nothing new in today’s illegitimate ‘impeachment’ proceedings,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote in a statement. “However, buried among the witnesses’ personal opinions and conjecture about a call the White House long ago released to the public, both witnesses testified the July 25 transcript was ‘accurate’ and nothing President Trump has done or said amounts to ‘bribery’ or any other crime.

“Today’s hearing only further exposes that Chairman Schiff and the Democrats are simply blinded by their hatred for Donald Trump and rabid desire to overturn the outcome of a free and fair election,” she added.



Source link

Recent Articles

Alexander Vindman draws applause during impeachment hearing testimony: ‘This is America … Here, right matters’

News WWNR -
0
National Security Council official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman drew applause from spectators during his congressional testimony Tuesday after he expressed his love for America...
Read more

Dallas, Tulsa make PETA’s list of ‘most vegan-friendly’ cities for the first time

News WWNR -
0
Looks like it’s getting easier to be a vegan in the heartland.PETA RELEASING 'WOOL HURTS' CHRISTMAS SWEATER WITH 3D 'BRUISED AND BLOODIED' PLUSH...
Read more

FBI investigating possibility of ‘criminal enterprise’ in Jeffrey Epstein death, prisons chief admits

News WWNR -
0
FBI investigators probing the death of Jeffrey Epstein are looking into whether a "criminal enterprise" may have played a role, the Bureau of Prisons’...
Read more

Top Jimmy Hoffa expert puts Robert De Niro on defensive: ‘This movie is bull’

News WWNR -
0
"Now that they are caught in this buzz saw of accusations that the movie is a fraud -- they are doing this artistic...
Read more

Anonymous ‘A Warning’ author gives tiny clue to identity, challenges Trump supporters

News WWNR -
0
The controversial anti-Trump book "A Warning" -- written by an anonymous administration official -- hit bookstores on Tuesday and offers a possible clue...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Dallas, Tulsa make PETA’s list of ‘most vegan-friendly’ cities for the first time

WWNR -
0
Looks like it’s getting easier to be a vegan in the heartland.PETA RELEASING 'WOOL HURTS' CHRISTMAS SWEATER WITH 3D 'BRUISED AND BLOODIED' PLUSH...
Read more
News

FBI investigating possibility of ‘criminal enterprise’ in Jeffrey Epstein death, prisons chief admits

WWNR -
0
FBI investigators probing the death of Jeffrey Epstein are looking into whether a "criminal enterprise" may have played a role, the Bureau of Prisons’...
Read more
News

Top Jimmy Hoffa expert puts Robert De Niro on defensive: ‘This movie is bull’

WWNR -
0
"Now that they are caught in this buzz saw of accusations that the movie is a fraud -- they are doing this artistic...
Read more
News

Anonymous ‘A Warning’ author gives tiny clue to identity, challenges Trump supporters

WWNR -
0
The controversial anti-Trump book "A Warning" -- written by an anonymous administration official -- hit bookstores on Tuesday and offers a possible clue...
Read more
News

Fantasy intel for all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 12

WWNR -
0
8:34 PM ETMike ClayESPN Writer CloseFantasy football, NFL analyst for ESPN.com Member of Pro Football Writers of America Founding director of Pro Football Focus Fantasy 2013...
Read more
video
News

Hannity: Democrats working to disenfranchise Trump voters

WWNR -
0
Democrats employing a second round of false collusion narratives with Ukraine. #Hannity #FoxNews FOX News operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN),...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap