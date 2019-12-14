Alistair Overheem’s postfight face among must-see sports photos of the week

Recent Articles
Sen. Mike Braun: Trump impeachment trial — How can these five senators possibly be ‘impartial’ jurors?
I’m a political outsider, and that’s why I’ve been clear that I believe this impeachment is purely a political sham to damage a...
Rep. Lesko on impeachment: ‘This whole process has been rigged from the start’
Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., said Friday that House Democrats' articles of impeachment against President Trump are part of a "sham" process that...
Schiff called ‘hypocrite’ as past comments criticizing Clinton impeachment emerge
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has brushed off GOP criticism that the spectacle has him ignoring critical pieces of legislation and his...
Florida schoolboy, 14, beaten over MAGA hat, parent claims, as shocking video goes viral
Five young students in Florida were charged Friday after a video posted online allegedly depicted the group pummeling a 14-year-old classmate on a...
Related Stories
News
Sen. Mike Braun: Trump impeachment trial — How can these five senators possibly be ‘impartial’ jurors?
I’m a political outsider, and that’s why I’ve been clear that I believe this impeachment is purely a political sham to damage a...
News
Rep. Lesko on impeachment: ‘This whole process has been rigged from the start’
Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., said Friday that House Democrats' articles of impeachment against President Trump are part of a "sham" process that...
News
Schiff called ‘hypocrite’ as past comments criticizing Clinton impeachment emerge
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has brushed off GOP criticism that the spectacle has him ignoring critical pieces of legislation and his...
News
Florida schoolboy, 14, beaten over MAGA hat, parent claims, as shocking video goes viral
Five young students in Florida were charged Friday after a video posted online allegedly depicted the group pummeling a 14-year-old classmate on a...
News
Fuel-guzzling California threatens Trump administration over fracking plan
state officials, today are threatening legal action after the Trump administration opened 1.2 million acres of federal land to drilling after a six-year...
News
Laura Ingraham: Trump policy wins, UK election show voters are ‘fed up with elites and so-called experts’
Laura Ingraham touted President Trump's recent policy victories during Friday's "The Ingraham Angle," saying that although House Democrats have passed two articles of...