All DMV Regional Offices Now Offering Appointment Opportunity

CHARLESTON, WV – West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) customers may now make appointments, including same-day appointments, at any of the 26 regional offices across the state.



“We are happy to be offering appointments in all offices again,” said DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier. “For a while, only the offices in some of West Virginia’s largest population centers were offering appointments with walk-ins, while the smaller area offices were walk-in only. Now, all 26 offices will offer both. The best part about this new scheduling program, though, is the possibility of a same-day appointment for our customers.”



Appointments may be made for transactions such as: driver’s license knowledge testing – including Class E, F, and CDL, applying for a new driver’s license or identification card, changes to a driver’s license or ID card, driver’s license transfers from out-of-state, and vehicle work including titles and license plates. Additionally, customers who take advantage of the REAL ID HeadStart program through DMV’s online services portal may also use the appointment scheduler to make an appointment once their documents have been approved.



Customers may visit the appointment scheduler at: https://telegov.egov.com/wvdmv.



According to Frazier, “Walk-ins are still welcome at every office, but having an appointment will give customers more opportunity to receive fast and efficient service and not have to wait in line as long. This is just another example of how we continue to look for new ways of providing good customer service.”



For more information, including regional office and kiosk locations, the online services portal, and appointment information, please visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.

