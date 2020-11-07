65.1 F
Beckley
Saturday, November 7, 2020 11:40am

All eyes on Pa., other battlegrounds as Biden increases lead, Trump vows legal fight

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Democratic nominee Joe Biden was on the brink of securing the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency Saturday as he increased his lead in Pennsylvania and other key battleground states — while President Trump forged ahead with a legal fight.

As of Saturday morning, Biden led Trump by less than 29,000 votes in Pennsylvania with roughly 90,000 ballots still to count. The Keystone State’s 20 electoral votes would give Biden the victory. 

The race is also tight in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada, where Biden also led early Saturday. Trump was ahead in Alaska and North Carolina, the only other states that have not yet been called.

BIDEN CLAIMS ‘MANDATE’ WHILE ELECTION VS TRUMP REMAINS UNDECIDED 

Pennsylvania has been the target of a legal challenge by the Trump campaign over the counting of ballots, with the campaign alleging fraud while objecting to the counting of votes received after 8 p.m. on Election Day.

“Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states,” Trump tweeted Saturday.

On Friday evening, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito reaffirmed in a ruling that late mail-in ballots, those that arrived after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday and before Friday at 5 p.m. ET, need to be segregated and counted separately as part of such a challenge. Those ballots are currently being included in the count.

Trump and his campaign have alleged there have been other fraud and “shenanigans” connected to the counting of ballots — flagging the surge in votes that Biden has received from mail-in ballots after the election. The Trump campaign has been fighting for, and eventually secured, closer access to the count for observers in Philadelphia.

SEE THE VOTE: AS IT STANDS 

However, the campaign has  yet to produce evidence of a massive voter fraud operation by Democrats. Lawsuits make such allegations have been thrown out by judges in a number of swing states.

Meanwhile, Biden’s lead in several crucial states was slowly growing.

In Nevada, the advantage for Biden was 22,657 votes. His lead in Georgia was a razor-thin 7,245 and heading toward a recount. Trump, meanwhile, continues to lead by a narrow margin in North Carolina.

As Trump vows to fight on, Biden is preparing to claim victory and start addressing the challenges facing the nation.

“We don’t have a final declaration of victory yet but the numbers tell us a clear and convincing story. We’re going to win this race,” Biden said Friday night in Wilmington, Del.

Biden said a “record number of Americans of all races, faiths, religions, chose change over more of the same. They’ve given us a mandate for action on COVID, the economy, climate change, systemic racism. They’ve made it clear they want the country to come together.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, should Biden win the presidency, his ability to pass parts of a progressive agenda could be limited. Republicans appear likely to keep control of the Senate — although that will not be known until the results of two Senate runoffs in Georgia slated for early January.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s majority in the House was being cut into by Republicans — leading to finger-pointing between progressives and moderates about who is to blame.



Source link

Recent Articles

All eyes on Pa., other battlegrounds as Biden increases lead, Trump vows legal fight

News WWNR -
0
Democratic nominee Joe Biden was on the brink of securing the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency Saturday as he increased his...
Read more

Kayleigh McEnany denies claims that she has deleted official tweets

News WWNR -
0
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is denying claims that she has begun to delete posts on her government and personal Twitter accounts. Responding to...
Read more

Head of agency that oversees US nuclear arsenal unexpectedly resigns

News WWNR -
0
The head of the National Nuclear Security Administration unexpectedly resigned Friday, the agency confirmed.Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in February...
Read more

Georgia Senate race: Perdue, Ossoff head to runoff after highly competitive campaign

News WWNR -
0
 Georgia’s Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue and his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff will head to a runoff race in January after neither...
Read more

New Orleans Saints’ Malcolm Jenkins buys lunch for 300 Philadelphia poll workers

News WWNR -
0
New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins provided lunch to 300 poll workers at the Philadelphia Convention Center on Friday as they continue to...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Kayleigh McEnany denies claims that she has deleted official tweets

WWNR -
0
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is denying claims that she has begun to delete posts on her government and personal Twitter accounts. Responding to...
Read more
News

Head of agency that oversees US nuclear arsenal unexpectedly resigns

WWNR -
0
The head of the National Nuclear Security Administration unexpectedly resigned Friday, the agency confirmed.Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in February...
Read more
News

Georgia Senate race: Perdue, Ossoff head to runoff after highly competitive campaign

WWNR -
0
 Georgia’s Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue and his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff will head to a runoff race in January after neither...
Read more
News

New Orleans Saints’ Malcolm Jenkins buys lunch for 300 Philadelphia poll workers

WWNR -
0
New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins provided lunch to 300 poll workers at the Philadelphia Convention Center on Friday as they continue to...
Read more
News

AOC wants anti-Trump Lincoln Project to give money to those who ‘actually’ made a difference

WWNR -
0
After the Democratic Party failed to meet its electoral expectations in House races around the country on Election Day, one New York Democrat urged a...
Read more
News

Ingraham: Win or lose, Trump will be ‘GOP kingmaker for 2022 and 2024, no doubt’

WWNR -
0
President Trump will be the central figure in Republican Party politics for years to come, regardless of whether he wins a second term,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap