All West Virginia DMV services back online

CHARLESTON, WV – All West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) services are back online after a mainframe issue impacting multiple agencies has been resolved.



All services at the 26 regional DMV offices and county sheriff’s offices are being offered. Online services and DMV Now kiosk services have also been restored. All regional offices are open today, Friday, April 19, 2024, at their normal operating times.



The mainframe computer outage was discovered late Wednesday, April 17, 2024. It affected driver’s licenses, IDs, and motor vehicle registration renewals. Services at the regional DMV offices, online, and the DMV Now kiosks were down for approximately 24 hours. The mainframe issue was fixed at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

