Altruist Realty Donates To The United Way Of Southern West Virginia For Free Mammograms.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – On the final day of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a local charity received a gift that will help it continue the battle thru the rest of the year.

On Tuesday, David and Cyndie Chinn of Altruist Reality presented a check for $3,000 to the United Way Of Southern West Virginia. The money will be used to pay for mammograms for 60 uninsured and underinsured women identified by Beckley Health Right. The mammograms will be performed by Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital, which agreed to extend its $50 discount through the end of 2023.

“United Way’s mission is improved health, education, and income stability for everyone in Southern West Virginia,” said Trena Dacal, Executive Director of the United Way of Southern West Virginia. “So, it’s vitally important for us to make sure that patients who otherwise would not be able to get well care screenings can get those screenings that could potentially save their lives.”

“A lot of people do this just for October,” said David Chinn of Altruist Realty. “We wanted to take it past October. We wanted to collect the money in October to take it into the new year.

“Preventive care is needed in this area,” said Altruist Vice-President Cyndi Chinn, “So we felt the need to pitch in and do our part”

The money comes from agents at Altruist Reality who donated portions of their sales commissions in the month of October.