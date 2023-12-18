Alumnus to join WVU Tech leadership team as development director

Beckley, WV – Jonathan Grose, a two-time graduate of West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech), will be joining the team on January 2, 2024 to grow donor support at WVU Tech. He will collaborate with internal and external constituents and the WVU Foundation to cultivate donor relations and expand fundraising efforts for WVU Tech. “We are grateful to have Jonathan return to his alma mater and bring his experience, expertise and talents to help us increase our relationships with new and existing donors who value our commitment to help students earn an affordable college degree,” shared President T. Ramon Stuart. “His work will help us in our work in building meaningful connections with our Communiversity partners and continue our collective efforts to make our region a wonderful place to live, work, play and raise a family.” Grose has invested more than 15 years in the financial sector with a focus on retirement planning, mortgage awareness and estate preparedness. Additionally, he has served in various capacities within the public and private sectors. He is deeply rooted in the mountains of West Virginia and has strong connections with many local organizations, including extensive volunteer work with United Way of Southern West Virginia and Beckley Rotary Club. Driven by the motto of “service above self,” Grose has provided fundraising and leadership support to various organizations and programs for the betterment for his hometown and the region. “I am excited to serve my alma mater and work with the WVU Tech team. I look forward to building strong relationships with alumni and donors to move Tech and our region forward,” shared Grose. Beth, Jonathan’s wife, is an alumna of WVU Tech and their triplets are currently completing their sophomore year at WVU Tech. Their family has a deep connection with and pride for WVU Tech. “Gold and blue run deep in the Grose family,” stated Grose. In his free time, Grose enjoys spending time outdoors with his family.