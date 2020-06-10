Alyssa Milano, more stars rip Trump for suggesting man shoved by Buffalo police may be ‘ANTIFA provocateur’

President Trump is once again receiving backlash after pressing send on a tweet, this time suggesting a 75-year-old protester, who was shoved by police in Buffalo, N.Y., “could be an ANTIFA provocateur.”

“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur,” Trump began in a tweet on Tuesday.

He continued: “75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

Trump’s tweet referenced a video shared on social media of the incident, which showed officers pushing the elderly man, who then fell to the ground and started bleeding on the sidewalk.

Trump was immediately met with vitriol slamming his tweet, drawing severe backlash from both sides of the aisle, which included two of Trump’s most vocal critics on social media: actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano and actor Michael Rapaport, both of whom did not hold back in their responses.

“Oh, shut the f–k up already,” Milano, 47, fired back, while Rapaport, 50, launched into a fury, writing back, “When this SC*MBAG gets asked about this face to face he won’t answer & will say it’s a Nasty Question. Damaged LiL Donnie.”

Meanwhile, independent filmmaker Dan Bell called Trump, “America’s trash can,” and Mia Farrow replied, “You are a terrible person. SHAME.”

Actress Patricia Arquette simply called Trump a “Liar” and “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen flipped the script on Trump, writing, “I think YOU’RE an Antifa provocateur.”

Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault after they were caught on camera shoving Martin Gugino to the ground during protests in the city over the death of George Floyd. The officers have been suspended without pay and an internal affairs investigation was launched into the men. District Attorney John Flynn said the officers “crossed a line.”

Gugino appeared to be attempting to speak with officers as they were advancing en masse down a street. Gugino, according to the Western New York Peace Center (WNYPC), worked on the group’s Latin American Solidarity Committee.

The New York Post reported that Gugino previously tweeted from his account, which now appears to have been taken down, in support of the anti-racism and police brutality protests around the country.

“Protests are exempt from curfews because Congress (and mayors) may make no laws that abridge the right of the people peaceably to assemble and complain to the government,” Gugino wrote, according to the paper. “The government should receive the complaint with thanks, not arrest the people or beat them.”

Other Buffalo police officers, however, appear to be supportive of Officers McCabe and Torgalski. All 57 officers of the Buffalo Police Emergency Response team resigned last week, and fellow officers also cheered McCabe and Torgalski as they left the courthouse Saturday after being released without bail.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.