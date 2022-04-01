Am I blue? WVDOH announces color scheme, informational website for Charleston interstate bridge painting project

CHARLESTON, WV – A series of nine interstate bridges and six interstate ramps running through downtown Charleston will be painted blue with white concrete work, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced today. The painting is necessary to prolong the life of the bridges and ramps.



A dedicated website will also be created to keep the public informed about the massive project.



“This area has the highest daily traffic counts in the state of West Virginia,” said Greg Bailey, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Operations. “It’s a very visible piece of highway.”



On March 1, 2022, Blastech Enterprises Inc. was awarded a contract for $27,420,996.50 to clean and paint the series of bridges and ramps on Interstate 77 and Interstate 64. Funding is a combination of federal and state monies.



The project includes bridges over Piedmont Road, Bigley Avenue, and Court Street and ramps accessing Court Street, Leon Sullivan Way, and Brooks Street. Weather permitting, work on the bridges is expected to begin the week of Monday, April 4, 2022.



Contractors have planned the project with as little impact to the traveling public as possible. “However, with a project this large, there is going to be some traffic disruption,” Bailey said.



Contractors have developed a website, www.CarterBrooksIC.info, where the public will be able to find work schedules, detours, and other information about the project.