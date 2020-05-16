69.8 F
Beckley
Saturday, May 16, 2020 2:12am

Amazon says ‘appropriate’ executive to be available, as U.S. panel calls on Bezos to testify

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks during the JFK Space Summit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Katherine Taylor

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Friday it would make an “appropriate” executive available to the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee to testify about allegations related to how the company uses third-party sellers’ data.

The panel had called on chief executive Jeff Bezos to testify. Amazon’s blog late on Friday did not commit to a specific person or consideration for who could eventually testify.

“We have been working with the Committee in good faith for nearly a year to provide answers and information, and we remain prepared to make the appropriate Amazon executive available to the Committee to address these issues,” Amazon said in the blog post here

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the online retailer used data from its third-party sellers to create competing products.

In a letter to Bezos this month signed by Democratic and Republican members of the panel, U.S. lawmakers referred to the April 23 WSJ report, saying, “If the reporting in the Wall Street Journal article is accurate, then statements Amazon made to the committee about the company’s business practices appear to be misleading, and possibly criminally false or perjurious.”

At issue were statements by Amazon’s associate general counsel, Nate Sutton, who denied under oath last July that Amazon used sensitive business information from independent sellers on its platform to develop products for Amazon to sell.

The company has previously said any such practices would violate its policies.

Amazon sent a letter to the panel on Friday in response to the committee’s May 1 letter and reiterated that any allegations that there was such a policy breach would be investigated.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Gerry Doyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Amazon says ‘appropriate’ executive to be available, as U.S. panel calls on Bezos to testify

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks during the JFK Space Summit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the...
Read more

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones remember the late Kirk Douglas: ‘There wasn’t anyone like him’

News WWNR -
0
Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Three months after his death, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones...
Read more

Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from June 3

News WWNR -
0
ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government on Saturday approved a decree which will allow travel to and from abroad from June 3, in a...
Read more

Juan Williams claims Trump using Flynn controversy to ‘try to distract people’ from coronavirus failures

News WWNR -
0
"The Five" co-host Juan Williams minimized the controversy involving dozens of requests by Obama administration officials to unmask national security adviser designate Michael...
Read more

Why NBA stars and billionaire owners are letting Adam Silver lead the league’s revival

News WWNR -
0
As the uncertainty grows, and scientific, economic and competitive elements collide, there's one constant in the struggle to revive the NBA: Owners and...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones remember the late Kirk Douglas: ‘There wasn’t anyone like him’

WWNR -
0
Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Three months after his death, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones...
Read more
News

Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from June 3

WWNR -
0
ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government on Saturday approved a decree which will allow travel to and from abroad from June 3, in a...
Read more
News

Juan Williams claims Trump using Flynn controversy to ‘try to distract people’ from coronavirus failures

WWNR -
0
"The Five" co-host Juan Williams minimized the controversy involving dozens of requests by Obama administration officials to unmask national security adviser designate Michael...
Read more
News

Why NBA stars and billionaire owners are letting Adam Silver lead the league’s revival

WWNR -
0
As the uncertainty grows, and scientific, economic and competitive elements collide, there's one constant in the struggle to revive the NBA: Owners and...
Read more
News

James Harrison defends Steelers’ Mike Tomlin’s ‘envelope’ remark after critics draw similarities to Saints’ ‘bountygate’

WWNR -
0
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison is drawing a very clear line in the sand between remarks he made earlier this week, which...
Read more
News

Adriana Cohen: Apparent seditious anti-Trump conspiracy by Obama officials must be investigated

WWNR -
0
Our democracy is under fire, thanks to corrupt officials at the highest echelons of our government – including members of the Obama administration...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap