44.2 F
Beckley
Saturday, October 31, 2020 12:34pm

American hostage rescued in West Africa by SEAL Team 6 in daring raid

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



An American hostage has been rescued in West Africa by SEAL Team 6 in a daring raid, Fox News has learned.

The elite SEAL Team 6 staged a daring raid in the West African country of Nigeria, rescuing Philip Walton, 27, who had been taken hostage, officials told Fox News. 

“We had to get him before any potential trade or sale,” one U.S. official said.

President Donald Trump tweeted out a show of support, calling the operation a “big win” for the elite force, and promised further details. 

Walton was kidnapped in Niger, which borders Nigeria, earlier this week. The hostage rescue took place in northern Nigeria earlier today.

TRUMP MEETS WITH ARMY UNIT THAT CONDUCTED AL-BAGHDADI RAID, AWARDS CITATION

The SEALs rescued Walton after killing a number of his captors. SEAL Team 6 was chosen for the operation because they are responsible for West Africa, Fox News has learned.

“U.S. forces conducted a hostage rescue operation during the early hours of 31 October in Northern Nigeria to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men,” Jonathan Hoffman, chief Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.

“This American citizen is safe and is now in the care of the U.S. Department of State. No U.S military personnel were injured during the operation.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We appreciate the support of our international partners in conducting this operation,” Hoffman added. “The United States will continue to protect our people and our interests anywhere in the world.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Three-quarters of Americans concerned about post-election violence: poll

News WWNR -
0
Three-quarters of Americans are concerned about the possibility of violence on and after Election Day, according to a new poll that shows the number of...
Read more

American hostage rescued in West Africa by SEAL Team 6 in daring raid

News WWNR -
0
An American hostage has been rescued in West Africa by SEAL Team 6 in a daring raid, Fox News has learned.The elite SEAL...
Read more

House Democrats poised to expand majority, as Republicans warn against AOC takeover

News WWNR -
0
Democrats are projected to expand their majority in the U.S. House due to the erosion of President Trump's support in suburban communities and a...
Read more

Melania Trump, Jim Carroll: Partnering to help America’s children live their best, drug-free lives

News WWNR -
0
This October, we commemorate National Substance Abuse Prevention Month.As the first lady of the United States and the primary drug adviser to the...
Read more

NBA fears January start to season could cost league up to $1 billion in revenue losses, sources say

News WWNR -
0
After pushing back a deadline until next Friday that would allow for the NBA to serve notice on termination of the collective bargaining...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Three-quarters of Americans concerned about post-election violence: poll

WWNR -
0
Three-quarters of Americans are concerned about the possibility of violence on and after Election Day, according to a new poll that shows the number of...
Read more
News

House Democrats poised to expand majority, as Republicans warn against AOC takeover

WWNR -
0
Democrats are projected to expand their majority in the U.S. House due to the erosion of President Trump's support in suburban communities and a...
Read more
News

Melania Trump, Jim Carroll: Partnering to help America’s children live their best, drug-free lives

WWNR -
0
This October, we commemorate National Substance Abuse Prevention Month.As the first lady of the United States and the primary drug adviser to the...
Read more
News

NBA fears January start to season could cost league up to $1 billion in revenue losses, sources say

WWNR -
0
After pushing back a deadline until next Friday that would allow for the NBA to serve notice on termination of the collective bargaining...
Read more
News

Ivanka Trump says she is ‘unapologetically’ pro-life

WWNR -
0
Ivanka Trump this week said that she is “unapologetically” pro-life, adding that motherhood changed how she thinks about the abortion issue.“I respect all sides...
Read more
News

Live updates: Trump, Biden campaign in Midwest ahead of Election Day

WWNR -
0
With just days remaining until Election Day, both President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden crisscrossed Midwestern states Friday, hoping to pick up last-minute votes. Trump held...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap