America’s Best Restaurants Comes To Beckley To Spotlight The Fruits Of Labor Cafe.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – A restaurant that recently opened in Beckley will soon be in the national spotlight.

On Tuesday, America’s Best Restaurants filmed an episode at the Fruits Of Labor Cafe on Neville Street. America’s Best Restaurants is a national media and marketing company that focuses on local, independently-owned restaurants.

“The Mission of America’s Best Restaurants is to find independent restaurants and give them a voice,” says ABR host Luis Rivera. “We have posts on social media that we ask people for nominations and one of the nominations came thru for Fruits of Labor, that’s how i got on the phone with Tammy and that’s why I’m here today.”

Tammy Jordan is President of Fruits of Labor, Inc., a culinary and agricultural training center that helps people recovering from addiction. The Beckley cafe, its fourth location, opened in mid-August.

“It was so amazing when they called and very unexpected. We were nominated and they did a full interview process and from there they decided they wanted to showcase one of our locations and so we’re super excited to allow Beckley’s new location to be showcased because it is our newest of our four locations.”

The Fruits of Labor Cafe serves lunch Tuesday thru Friday and specializes in breads, pastries and desserts. For the students who work at the cafe, the food celebrates and supports their recovery from addiction.

Casey Hicks came to the cafe from Seed Sower Inc., which provides support services to women recovering from substance use disorder. “I’ve got about six months, a little over six months in recovery. And, this isn’t my first time, but it’s so different from the last time. If you would have told me six months ago that I would be doing this, I never would have believed it, never.”

Sabrina Greaser is another student in the culinary program. “For me, this isn’t just a job, it’s a career and a new life and a new start for me and my recovery. This is my family. We have new people coming in all the time and it’s just amazing to see people want what we have and want recovery and knowing that they can get back up – having a job and having a place to stay and not being homeless, and knowing recovery is possible for them with support like this.”

For Jordan, the chance to appear on America’s Best Restaurants isn’t just about the food, but tp show the work that her students do in their journey towards recovery.

“It’s the best feeling in the world to see our students successful whether they graduate and then they stay with us, which is so exciting for them to continue our journey with us, that’s our prayer for every single student, we want to keep them all. Or if it’s something that, they have used this time to be able to just advance their own needs and we are that launching pad. And then I get reports back from them, they’ll send me an email or a text and say “Oh my goodness, you know I’m here and I’ve just successfully completed this. And so, to see their advancement, to see whatever way that we are able to invest in them is just so powerful and . . . I love it. It’s the best part of what we do.”

America’s Best Restaurants has its own Youtube channel and is also on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Find out more at https://americasbestrestaurants.com.