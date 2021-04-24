Anchor Medical Opens New Location in Beaver

Erin Stone

Listen to the conversation here

BEAVER, WV (WWNR) Anchor Medical started in a small office and has now moved to a large and luxurious new home just down the road. Their new home is located at 106 Lockheed Dr. in Beaver, WV. Anchor Medical is focused family medicine with a specialty in addiction.

Opening of new location of Anchor Medical

Teresa Tate, the owner, is a Family Nurse Practitioner, Certified Addictions Registered Nurse – Advance Practice, a Fellow of the International Nurses Society on Addictions (IntNSA), and the vice president of the WV Chapter of IntNSA. Her experience has only helped drive her passion to help others. Teresa and her staff are a family and treat all their patients as members.

Not too long after moving into their previous residency, Teresa already had the feeling that they would be outgrowing the space, but she never expected it to be so quick or so necessary. They have never shut down any new patients. In fact, all their patients really ban together to help provide for anyone that’s in need.

The care is evident in the new homey decor. Between Teresa, her husband, and staff the entire building has been redone in weekend installments. Besides missing wiring and plumbing, the building had been vacant for some time and needed a good spit and polish. Thanks to a lot of love and labor, emphasis on labor, you’d never know.

The new location is large enough for patients to be able to bring family along for appointments if desired as well. They host classes for patients and have space just for kids. Anchor Medical really is a home away from home and family when you need it.