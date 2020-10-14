43.9 F
Beckley
Wednesday, October 14, 2020 12:31am

Anchorage, Alaska, mayor resigns over sex scandal: ‘I am deeply sorry’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Anchorage, Alaska, Mayor Ethan Berkowitz resigned Tuesday, a day after apologizing for what he described as a “consensual, inappropriate messaging relationship,” with a local television anchor.

Berkowitz, 58, who is married, announced his resignation in a statement read by his chief of staff during a meeting of the Anchorage Assembly. The Democrat will remain mayor until Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.

“It is with profound sadness and humility that I resign as Mayor of the Municipality of Anchorage,” the statement said, according to the Anchorage Daily News. “My resignation results from unacceptable personal conduct that has compromised my ability to perform my duties with the focus and trust that is required.”

AMY CONEY BARRETT FACES PRESSURE DURING HEARING, RESPONDS WITH GRACE AND POISE, EXPERTS SAY

Anchorage, Alaska, Mayor Ethan Berkowitz addresses the Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Associated Press)

Anchorage, Alaska, Mayor Ethan Berkowitz addresses the Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Associated Press)

“I know my conduct has done great injury to my family, my staff, to Municipal employees, and to the people of our community, and for that, I am deeply sorry,” the statement continued.

A crowd gathered at the meeting erupted into cheers after the announcement was read, until Assembly Chair Felix Rivera called for them to stop.

“There is a God,” one man yelled.

Berkowitz, 58, on Monday admitted to having the relationship with Maria Athens, who was the anchor/reporter for television stations KTBY and KYUR which operate jointly as Your Alaska Link.

“I apologize to the people of Anchorage for a major lapse in judgment I made several years ago when I had a consensual, inappropriate messaging relationship with reporter Maria Athens,” Berkowitz wrote in a statement. “I’m embarrassed and ashamed for the hurt I’ve caused my family and our community. I take responsibility for my actions.”

Athens, 41, had posted allegations against Berkowitz on social media Friday, plus a nude photo that she claimed showed the mayor’s backside. 

She was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct later in the day after police said they received a call about an altercation at the news station, the paper reported.

‘UNMASKING’ INVESTIGATION CLOSES WITHOUT REPORT OR CHARGES: REPORT

Berkowitz’s office in a separate statement declared her allegations as false.

“The slanderous allegations from Your Alaska Link reporter Maria Athens are categorically false and appear to be the product of someone who is hostile and unwell. We spoke with Ms. Athens’ employer, general manager Scott Centers, who emphatically disavowed his employee’s comments,” the statement said.

Local and federal authorities have since investigated and found no evidence of illegal activity on Berkowitz.

The Assembly chair will take over as acting mayor following the mayor’s resignation, Rivera said, according to the city’s charter. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Assemblywoman Jamie Allard made a motion to reorganize the Assembly and choose a new chair before the mayor’s resignation takes effect, but the motion failed 8-3, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Anchorage, Alaska, mayor resigns over sex scandal: ‘I am deeply sorry’

News WWNR -
0
Anchorage, Alaska, Mayor Ethan Berkowitz resigned Tuesday, a day after apologizing for what he described as a "consensual, inappropriate messaging relationship," with a...
Read more

Cory Booker presses Amy Coney Barrett on racial bias in criminal justice system

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., pressed Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on her views on racism and implicit bias in an extended exchange...
Read more

FLASHBACK: Justices Scalia and Breyer spar over Constitutional originalism

News WWNR -
0
Late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and his colleague, Justice Stephen Breyer, debated in 2009 over whether the Court should decide cases through...
Read more

Monmouth University ‘super-spreader event’ led to 125 COVID cases on New Jersey campus

News WWNR -
0
A super-spreader event over two weeks ago at Monmouth University in New Jersey is now linked to about 125 new cases of the...
Read more

New York Jets trying to trade Le’Veon Bell

News WWNR -
0
The New York Jets are trying to trade running back Le'Veon Bell, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.Bell, apparently unhappy with...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Cory Booker presses Amy Coney Barrett on racial bias in criminal justice system

WWNR -
0
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., pressed Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on her views on racism and implicit bias in an extended exchange...
Read more
News

FLASHBACK: Justices Scalia and Breyer spar over Constitutional originalism

WWNR -
0
Late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and his colleague, Justice Stephen Breyer, debated in 2009 over whether the Court should decide cases through...
Read more
News

Monmouth University ‘super-spreader event’ led to 125 COVID cases on New Jersey campus

WWNR -
0
A super-spreader event over two weeks ago at Monmouth University in New Jersey is now linked to about 125 new cases of the...
Read more
News

New York Jets trying to trade Le’Veon Bell

WWNR -
0
The New York Jets are trying to trade running back Le'Veon Bell, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.Bell, apparently unhappy with...
Read more
News

Breonna Taylor: Kentucky AG using position to stop jurors from responding to ‘misleading remarks,’ motion says

WWNR -
0
A lawyer representing one of the grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case has fired back against Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s arguments...
Read more
News

Janice Dean blasts Gov. Cuomo for releasing book on his handling of the pandemic

WWNR -
0
Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s book about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic makes the grief of those who lost loved ones to...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap