Andrew Davis Promoted to Director of Strategic Redevelopment at NRGRDA

Beckley, W.Va. – Andrew Davis has been promoted to Director of

Strategic Redevelopment at the New River Gorge Regional Development

Authority (NRGRDA), effective July 1.

“Andy’s leadership in cultivating stronger relationships throughout the gateway

communities to the new national park and preserve, as well as in Appalachian

outdoor economic development, has been impressive,” said Jina Belcher,

NRGRDA executive director. “Prior to Andy’s work with NRGRDA, the skillset

needed to strengthen those relationships didn’t exist within our team.”

Davis joined the NRGRDA staff as Special Projects Coordinator in December 2020.

He spearheaded multiple projects and grants supporting community and

economic development efforts within Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers

counties. He came to NRGRDA from the West Virginia Community Development

Hub.

Belcher said Davis will be extremely active in his new role. “We recognize the

importance of reuse and redevelopment across our gateway communities. Andy’s

focus on resource identification and coordination for redevelopment projects will

ensure that we determining the highest and best use for spaces and places

throughout the region,” emphasized Belcher. “Andy also has a great relationship

with many of the state and federal funders with whom we work, so he really was

an organic fit.”

Davis developed an appreciation for combining outdoor adventures with his

educational and social pursuits in his native Georgia. He was first introduced to

West Virginia while visiting Canaan Valley with his church youth group. He

returned to train as a whitewater rafting guide in the New River Gorge between

college semesters at Georgia College and State University where he earned a

degree in Environmental Sciences.

After two years of service through AmeriCorps VISTA in the New River Gorge

region, Davis earned a graduate degree in Municipal Sustainability at Indiana

University and then returned to West Virginia in 2019 to focus on community

development across the state. He has collaborated with elected leaders, civic

groups, nonprofit organizations, economic development professionals, university

employees, local businesses, and volunteers to plan programs, projects and

special events aimed at improving people’s experiences within their communities.

His new role will focus on the necessary steps for properties to be made available

for various economic uses. The redevelopment of vacant buildings and

brownfields sites will be a focus for commercial use and properties adjacent to

public lands will be assessed for their outdoor recreation potential.

“The last two years at NRGRDA have allowed me to combine my passions and

better understand the opportunities we have to leverage our tremendous

outdoor assets to attract more residents, create good jobs, and tap into our

region’s economic potential” said Davis.