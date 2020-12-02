Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press on Tuesday
that he has appointed Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham as a
special counsel under the same regulation that covered Robert
Mueller, the special counsel who investigated alleged Trump
campaign collusion with Russia.
Source link
Recent Articles
Andrew McCarthy: Durham doesn’t appear to qualify for special counsel appointment to investigate Russia probe
Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he has appointed Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham as a special counsel under the...
Gutfeld on Paul Krugman’s ‘illegitimate’ column
Bear with me because this requires explanation. You may not know Paul Krugman, but he’s the biggest joke on The New York Times’...
Gordon Hayward turns page, excited for ‘next chapter’ with Charlotte Hornets
Gordon Hayward says he feels no "ill-will" toward the Boston Celtics after deciding to opt out of the final year of his deal...
McConnell plans for new coronavirus relief bill that President Trump will sign into law
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans are eyeing a new targeted coronavirus relief bill based on what President Trump would sign into...
California, New York officials join list of Democratic politicians flouting own coronavirus guidelines
Officials in New York and California are adding themselves to the growing list of leaders who are acting against their own policies when...
Related Stories
News
Gutfeld on Paul Krugman’s ‘illegitimate’ column
Bear with me because this requires explanation. You may not know Paul Krugman, but he’s the biggest joke on The New York Times’...
News
Gordon Hayward turns page, excited for ‘next chapter’ with Charlotte Hornets
Gordon Hayward says he feels no "ill-will" toward the Boston Celtics after deciding to opt out of the final year of his deal...
News
McConnell plans for new coronavirus relief bill that President Trump will sign into law
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans are eyeing a new targeted coronavirus relief bill based on what President Trump would sign into...
News
California, New York officials join list of Democratic politicians flouting own coronavirus guidelines
Officials in New York and California are adding themselves to the growing list of leaders who are acting against their own policies when...
News
Massachusetts firefighters rescue man stuck chest-deep in mud of drained pond
Firefighters in Massachusetts pulled a man to safety after he got stuck chest-deep in the thick mud of a drained pond Sunday morning,...
News
Hyperpartisan CNN heaps praise on Biden team’s transparency: ‘No B.S.’ about injury
Liberal networks MSNBC and CNN took different approaches to news that President-elect Joe Biden sustained a hairline fracture in his right foot, as...