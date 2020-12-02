25.1 F
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 9:39pm

Andrew McCarthy: Durham doesn’t appear to qualify for special counsel appointment to investigate Russia probe

Attorney General William Barr told The Associated Press on Tuesday
that he has appointed Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham as a
special counsel under the same regulation that covered Robert
Mueller, the special counsel who investigated alleged Trump
campaign collusion with Russia.



Andrew McCarthy: Durham doesn't appear to qualify for special counsel appointment to investigate Russia probe

