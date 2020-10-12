64.1 F
Andy McCarthy: ‘No one’ thinks Supreme Court will ‘throw out’ ObamaCare if Barrett is confirmed

By WWNR
No serious observer believes the Supreme Court will overturn the Affordable Care Act if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed, former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy told “Bill Hemmer Reports” following the first day of Senate Judiciary Committee hearings.

“No one who’s looked at this thinks the Supreme Court is going to throw out ObamaCare in toto,” McCarthy said. “And personally having looked at it, I don’t think there’s a single vote to do it on the Supreme Court.”

Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino, a former clerk for Justice Clarence Thomas, chimed in that Joe Biden’s claim that “20 million Americans may lose their health care” come Election Day was “just scaremongering.”

“The idea that she would be the deciding vote to overturn ObamaCare in toto is complete speculation on the part of the Democrats,” Severino said. “And it’s trying to change the subject.”

AMY CONEY BARRETT STRESSES ROLE OF SUPREME COURT, SAYS IT’S ‘NOT DESIGNED TO SOLVE EVERY PROBLEM’

McCarthy added that the “best thing” about the confirmation process is Barrett herself, explaining that the more she’s “center stage answering questions, the better it is.”

Severino agreed, noting the one thing Democrats neglected to address on the first day of the hearings is Barrett herself.

“They only want to talk about ObamaCare,” she said. “I can only conclude it’s because they think that polls better and they realize she is such an outstanding nominee. She’s so qualified … So they don’t want to talk about her. They’d rather talk about complete speculation.”



