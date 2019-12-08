Ann Coulter counts Mitt Romney among ‘feckless old ladies’ in GOP who may vote to convict Trump

Conservative writer Ann Coulter took a shot Saturday night at three Senate Republicans who reportedly were the only remaining members of the GOP who hadn’t signed a Senate colleague’s resolution condemning the House impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

A story in The Hill on Friday had identified the trio as Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah — lawmakers who’ve each opposed Trump from time to time from within the GOP tent.

Coulter offered her reaction to the story in a Twitter message.

“BREAKING: The Hill newspaper names 3 GOP senators as possible votes to convict Trump,” Coulter wrote. “Turns out they’re all legendarily feckless old ladies: Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, & Mitt Romney.”

Within a few hours the tweet had gained more than 16,000 likes and 4,000 retweets.

“The RINO’s want Trump impeached? I’m shocked!!,” one Twitter user commented.

“Disappointed; but not surprised about Romney,” another wrote.

“I have faith in Susan Collins after standing up for Brett Kavanaugh,” another commenter wrote. “I have no faith in Lisa Murkowski or Mitt Romney for this [if nothing] else [requires] integrity.”

The resolution defending President Trump was introduced Thursday by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and had been signed by every Senate Republican except the trio, Graham told The Hill on Friday.

Graham’s resolution calls on House Democrats to allow Trump to “confront his accusers” and to allow Republicans to issue subpoenas to witnesses of their choosing, according to The Hill.

Neither Murkowski, nor Collins, nor Romney has endorsed the impeachment inquiry or the removal of Trump from the presidency, the story noted, adding that all three have simply refrained from taking a position on the matter so far.

Murkowski said Thursday that she hadn’t read Graham’s resolution, while Romney said he hadn’t read it but planned to do so, The Hill reported, adding that it hadn’t heard back yet from Collins’ office.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has backed Graham’s resolution but hasn’t stated whether he will call for a Senate vote on the matter, The Hill reported.

Coulter, meanwhile, has been a frequent critic of Trump as well. For example, she has repeatedly chided the president over delays in getting construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall underway, and last February referred to the president’s State of the Union address as “the lamest, sappiest, most intentionally tear-jerking SOTU ever.”

The president has often opted not to return fire — but last March referred to Coulter as a “Wacky Nut Job,” insisting he was “winning on the Border” despite having “an entire Democrat Party of Far Left Radicals against me (not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight).”