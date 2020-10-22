Anna Wintour, husband Shelby Ryan privately split years ago: reports

Anna Wintour and telecom tycoon Shelby Bryan are no more — and have been for quite some time, according to reports on Thursday.

While the reason for the breakup remains unclear, Page Six reported that the pair had begun seeing cracks in the foundation in 2013 after it was reported Bryan was allegedly on the hook to the IRS for some $1.2 million in back taxes.

Per People magazine, citing a source on Thursday, the couple privately split years ago, and an insider relayed a similar sentiment to Page Six in 2013, telling the outlet, “It’s been quite a while since they’ve been seen together.”

Meanwhile, rumors also reportedly swirled that Bryan had reconnected with his ex-wife, Katherine Bryan, whose husband, investment banker Damon Mezzacappa, died in 2015.

However, according to Page Six, citing sources, that is not the case. “Katherine and Shelby have kids together [and] are friends. That’s all,” insiders said.

The Vogue editor-in-chief, 70, and Bryan, 74, first met back in 1997, according to a New York magazine profile on the Vogue head honcho. They tied the knot in 2004.

At the time Wintour and Bryan met, they were each married to different people: Wintour was with psychiatrist David Shaffer, with whom she shares two kids, and Bryan to Katherine, People magazine reports.

Reps for Wintour and Bryan did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.