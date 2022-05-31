Annual Fridays in the Park series to begin in June

Beckley’s 31st Annual Friday in the Park series will open on June 3. The concert series will be held weekly from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., through August, weather permitting, at Word Park on Neville Street. Food vendors will offer lunch items for sale. New vendor Bee Bumbler Bakery will join the regular vendors Flynn’s Hotdogs and The Lunch Wagon, plus a few other vendors plan to sell on select Fridays.

Opening day on June 3 will feature praise music by Rachel Hill. Four Raleigh County Special Olympics bowlers (Yuki Lawrence, Maggie Ashley, Nikki Rice, and Alicia Lopez) will be recognized at noon as the get ready to leave to represent West Virginia in the USA National competition.

On June 10, one-man band Dave Runion will perform a variety of music including oldies, rock, and country. Then on June 17, Darrell Ramsey will perform, followed by Theatre WV offering a preview of Hatfield’s and McCoy’s music. Traditional country artist, Billy Payne, will be featured on June 24. A variety of musical styles will be presented during the season.

2022 Friday in the Park Entertainment Schedule:

June 3 – Rachel Hill (Praise); Recognize Raleigh County Special Olympics bowlers at noon

June 10 – David Runion (Oldies)

June 17 – Darrell Ramsey (Folk, mix); 12:45 – Theatre WV (Hatfield’s & McCoy’s preview)

June 24 – Billy Payne and Rick Lilly (Country)

July 1 – Alan Kinsler (Positive Country)

July 8 – The Switch (Rock); 12:45 – Theatre WV (Rocket Boys Musical preview)

July 15 – 11:30 – Patricia Smith (gospel); 12:20 – Mia Bailey (gospel)

July 22 – BEX Arts Week / BAC / The Raleigh’s Open Mic

July 29 – Dance Day: 11:30 – Mercer County COA dancers; 11:55 – Raleigh County COA dancers; 12:20 – Cindy’s Line Dancers; 12:45 – Theater WV (Wizard of Oz preview)

August 5 – Lady D (blues, pop)

August 12 – How Great Thou Art Theatre Group (Motown)

August 19 – Chris Oxley Quartet (jazz)

August 26 – Appalachian Festival – Lost Cannon Bluegrass, followed by Shane Ingram

Other events being planned downtown include the AACA Car Show on June 18, an 80’s Evening with Quiet Enough band on July 2, the annual Summer Car & Bike Show on July 30, the Appalachian Festival Street Fair (August 27), Kids Classic Festival (September 10) and Chili Night (October 1). The Beckley Exhibition Mine will host the Honey Festival on August 20. For more event details visit www.beckley.org or “Beckley Events” on Facebook