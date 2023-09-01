Annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair raises more than $119,000.

Beckley, WV The 18th Annual Friends of Charity Auto Fair was an enormous success for two local charities. The event took place July 14-15 at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport and was a fundraiser for Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.



This year’s auto fair had more than 500 registered show cars, a carnival, fair food favorites, dozens of vendors, a concert featuring Taylor Made and headliner The Davisson Brothers Band, and fireworks display. These attractions brought nearly 8,000 people into the two-day event.



The 18th year of this exciting auto fair proved to be record breaking as it raised $119,244.77 for Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse. Members of the Steering Committee presented the check to the charities at an appreciation dinner.



Janett Green, Chief Executive Officer for Hospice, said the show’s profit will make a big impact in the communities these charities serve.



“The Friends of Charity Auto Fair helps Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse continue their missions of serving the community,” Green said. “We want to thank the businesses, organizations, car owners and patrons who supported the show, especially those who return and contribute year after year. The auto fair could not have been so successful without their generosity and participation.”



Next year’s Friends of Charity Auto Fair is scheduled to take place July 12-13 at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

