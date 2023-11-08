ANNUAL HOSPICE ANGEL TREE CEREMONY COMING NOV. 16 TH



BECKLEY, WV – Hospice of Southern West Virginia cordially invites the community to attend the

annual Hospice Angel Tree Ceremony slated for Thursday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. at Crossroads Mall.

Memorial angels bear the name of loved ones and will be displayed on the Angel Tree through

the holidays. Donations will be accepted throughout the months of November and December,

and angels will be placed on your behalf if donations are mailed, made over the phone or

placed online.

Keepsake butterfly ornaments are available while supplies last for a minimum donation of $20.

Ornaments can be picked up at the Wickham Building, 456 Cranberry Drive, WV 25801, or can

be mailed with a $25 donation.

Angel Trees will be displayed at Crossroads Mall at Calacino’s Pizzaria, Raleigh General Hospital,

Marquee Cinemas – Beckley Galleria, New River Health – Oak Hill, Big Four Drug Store in

Hinton, Charlie’s Pharmacy of Mullens, and Ole Jose Grill & Cantina in Pineville.

To donate, call 304.255.6404 or visit our website at www.hospiceofsouthernwv.org.

Those who received an invitation but didn’t send it back in time may still mail it to our office

with a donation and the included tags to Hospice of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 1472,

Beckley, WV 25802-9916.