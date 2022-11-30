Annual Joyful Night celebration scheduled for Saturday evening – Dec. 3, 2022 – at the State Capitol Complex

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice are welcoming and encouraging West Virginians to attend the annual Joyful Night celebration – Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 – at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston. The festive evening will feature the lighting of the state Christmas Tree on the South Steps of the State Capitol, along with captivating performances by West Virginians from near and far to ring in the Christmas season.



The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Plaza on the south side of the Capitol with musical performances by the Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights and the Capital High School V.I.P.s. Then, at 6 p.m., the Governor and First Lady will light the state Christmas tree, donated this year by Christmas Tree Farmer Jim Rockis from his property in Morgantown, WV.



Following the Tree Lighting Ceremony, guests attending in person will have the opportunity to enjoy the rest of the evening’s festivities across the Capitol Complex.



In the West Rotunda of the State Capitol, guests may view trees decorated in honor of our Gold Star Mothers, members of the Armed Forces, and First Responders. The Red Cross will also have a table with a card for our members of the military currently in service. In the Culture Center’s Great Hall, guests will be treated to light refreshments and may view the winners of the First Lady’s West Virginia Student Ornament Competition and decorative Christmas Bows crafted by West Virginia artists.



Additionally, following the Tree Lighting Ceremony, viewers of the television and online broadcast will be treated to a reading of “Frosty the Snowman” by the Governor and First Lady and a virtual tour of several additional trees that stand inside the State Capitol Building in honor of West Virginia’s first responders, military members, and Gold Star families. First Lady Justice will also announce the Student Ornament Contest winners, and unveil additional trees decorated with ornaments made by students, including a Christmas Bow tree that stands in the State Culture Center, and a tree that stands in the Foyer of the Governor’s Mansion with decorations made by Communities In Schools students.







A live-stream of the program will also be available online on the Governor’s and First Lady’s social media platforms:

YouTube: https://youtu.be/1Yp74g5-9KU

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor