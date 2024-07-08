Annual Lilly Family Reunion set for July

The 2024 Annual Lilly Reunion will be held at Flat Top on July 12-14.

The family dinner starts at 5 p.m., on Friday. Enjoy music, fellowship, food and more from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., on Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., on Sunday. You don’t have to be a Lilly to attend. Everyone is welcome.

The family dinner of fried chicken/ham/beans and cornbread with fixin’s on Friday, July 12, from 5 p.m-7 p.m., is $10 for adults and $2.50 for children and will be followed by entertainment in the covered amphitheater featuring Darrell Ramsey with Arukah and the Lilly Amateur Hour Cuz’N Night.

Saturday, July 13, festivities will begin at 10:15 a.m. with opening remarks followed with a flag raising ceremony to honor veterans at 10:30 a.m. Entertainers include Lilian Comer, Southern Draw Band, Mark Stuart, Alan Kinsler and Payton Alexis, Big City Band and Matt Withrow.

On Sunday, July 14, following opening remarks and flag ceremony at 10:15 a.m., there will be inspirational music from Bob Smallwood and Josh Wilson, Eternity’s Crossing, Laura Waterhouse, Kevin Spencer and Rick Lilly.

There is no charge to enter, for parking, entertainment, or children’s playground. There is also a $100 registration prize.

The Lilly Reunion is held at Lilly Reunion Park, 314 Ellison Ridge Road, Flat Top. For more information, visit www.lillyreunion.org.