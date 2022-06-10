Annual Report Notices Mailed to WV Business Owners Ahead of Upcoming Deadline

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State’s Office has mailed postcard notices to over 89,000 businesses registered in the state of West Virginia that have not yet completed their Annual Report filing. Annual Reports are due by midnight on June 30th. Businesses that miss the June 30th deadline will be charged a statutory late fee of $50 in addition to the $25 fee required to complete the filing. Annual Reports are required by law to ensure that businesses keep their registration with the state current with updated information on their current physical location, officers, and agents. “Our business registration database is a great resource for any consumer looking to verify the legitimacy of a business operating within the state.” said WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. The quick and easy filing process can be completed online at any time by visiting the WV One Stop Business Portal. Users can file as a guest if they do not wish to create a user account. Annual Reports can also be filed in person at the WV Secretary of State’s office locations in Charleston, Clarksburg and Martinsburg. The WV One Stop Business Center in Charleston can be found in the WV Secretary of State’s Office on the ground floor of the State Capitol in Suite 157-K.