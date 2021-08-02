Annual Summer Car And Bike Show Returns To Uptown Beckley.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – A summer staple that was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic returned to uptown Beckley on Saturday.

About a hundred cars, motorcycles and other vehicles lined Neville Street and Word Park for Beckley’s Summer Car And Bike Show. Among the vehicles on display were a Chevy Belair, Dodge Charger, Ford Coupe, Mustang Camaro, Plymouth Barracuda, Pontiac GTO, even a classic Volkswagen Beetle. Beckley’s mayor, city representatives and others gave out awards in 29 categories, including Classiest Cruise, Hottest Vehicle, Most Unique and the People’s Choice.

The Thomas Danley Band performed under the gazebo at Word Park, and there were food vendors, including Bro Marsh Barbeque, Holy O’s Donuts and Tea Time.

Future events in Uptown Beckley include Fridays In The Park, the Appalachian Festival Street Fair, Beckley’s Kids Classic Festival and Chili Night in October.