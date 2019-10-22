Anonymous official behind infamous NYT op-ed to release book on Trump White House

The anonymous White House official behind the explosive “resistance” op-ed in the New York Times last year is back, with the unknown author set to release a book billed as an “unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency.”

The book, titled “A WARNING,” comes roughly a year after the senior official laid out his scathing attack. According to the publisher, the book will be released on Nov. 19 and pick up where the controversial op-ed left off.

“This explosive book offers a shocking, first-hand account of President Trump and his record,” the publisher said on Tuesday.

Javelin’s Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn, both of whom represented former FBI Director James Comey on his book, are working with the author, whose identity is still unknown to the public.

The release is sure to spark yet another political firestorm in the nation, as the initial op-ed prompted intense media coverage and vehement denunciations from the White House.

Titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” the op-ed –which was published Sept. 5, 2018–revealed that the author and others in the administration wanted to undermine Trump’s agenda. While the author distances themselves from the popular “resistance” movement, they also asserted that thwarting Trump was vital to the health of the nation.

“We believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic,” the official said in the op-ed.

The op-ed took particular aim at the president’s behavior, claiming he was “erratic” and had a fundamental “amorality” that plagued his administration.

“Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making,” it read.

Then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded by blasting the author’s cowardice and calling on them to resign. It’s unclear whether the official is still in the administration, but the book’s release was the latest indication that Trump faced concerted opposition from within his own ranks.

“I think that there are nefarious actors all around us and people who work within the administration that hate the president. And those people should just decide to go somewhere else,” Reince Priebus, former White House chief of staff, told Fox News on Tuesday.

Priebus said he had a “few guesses” on who he thought the author was and predicted their identity wouldn’t remain a secret for much longer.

“If someone comes out with a book and puts themselves in scenarios and situations, I think it’s going to be rooted out pretty quickly who this person is,” he said.

Latimer claimed that the author felt their identity was “irrelevant.”

“The author feels their identity is almost irrelevant because there is scarcely a sentiment expressed in this book that is not shared by numerous others who have served and continue to serve this administration at its highest levels,” Latimer said, according to The Washington Post.

As Latimer mentioned, the author didn’t get an advance for the book. According to Twelve’s release, they also pledged to donate royalties to non-profits that “focus on government accountability and on supporting those who stand up for the truth in repressive countries around the world.”

Latimer also relayed that his client saw publishing the book as “an act of conscience and of duty.”