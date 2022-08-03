Another Chance Art Market Slated for Saturday: Music, Art, Food, and Special Events Planned

Beckley, WV – Another Chance Art Market, a Raleigh County Prevention Coalition (RCPC) fundraising event, is scheduled for Saturday, August 6, from 1 pm until 6 pm at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. Artists, musicians, and food vendors will offer goods and services in support of the community. Special events include an unconventional runway show, balloon toss, special speakers, and music from local bands, Fool the Crow, The Switch, and Ma Vox.

Food will be available from Hilltop Coffee and Bandit BBQ. In addition, the Humane Society of Raleigh County will be onsite offering pet adoptions, and artists will have handcrafted goods and face painting.

This family-friendly fundraising event is free to the public and is part of RCPC’s mission to raise awareness about substance misuse prevention and recovery. All funds raised will be used for future initiatives to fight stigma and increase local programming.

The public is invited to come out and enjoy the day while supporting the art community and Raleigh County Prevention Coalition.