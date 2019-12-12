Anthony Rendon agrees to 7-year, $245M deal with Angels

Third baseman Anthony Rendon has agreed to a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, sources tell ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Having fallen short in their bid to sign Gerrit Cole, the Angels wasted little time in turning their sights toward Rendon.

Rendon, 29, was widely considered the top offensive free agent after having a career season with the Washington Nationals in which he emerged as a candidate for the NL’s Most Valuable Player.

He led the majors with a career-best 126 RBIs last season and was named to his first All-Star Game. Rendon also had career-highs in batting average (.319), slugging percentage (.598) and home runs (34). His success at the plate carried into the postseason, where he hit .328 with 3 home runs and 15 RBIs in 17 games, coming up with several timely hits to help Washington clinch its first World Series title in franchise history in his hometown of Houston.



1 Related

Rendon hit home runs in Games 6 and 7 of the World Series, becoming the fifth player all-time to homer in both those games of the same World Series. He also became one of five players all-time to homer in multiple winner-take-all games in a single postseason, joining teammate Howie Kendrick.

He played 2019 with the Nationals on a one-year, $18.8 million deal. The Washington Post reported in September that the Nationals offered a seven-year deal to Rendon worth $210 million to $215 million earlier that month, but the offer failed to keep him from exploring his value on the free agent market.

The sixth-overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Nationals, Rendon reached the majors in 2013 and emerged as a potential All-Star in 2014. He finished fifth in NL MVP voting that season after hitting .287 with 83 RBIs, 21 homers, 17 stolen bases and 111 runs scored. His momentum was slowed in 2015 after missing the first 53 games of the season with a sprained MCL. Since that year, he’s improved his batting average and slugging percentage in four straight seasons.

Also considered one of the best defensive third basemen, Rendon has played in at least 136 games five times in his career, including 146 last season. He missed 14 games in April due to a left elbow contusion and also missed the All-Star Game, instead opting to rehab minor injuries to his left quad and hamstring.